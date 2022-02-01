65º

Extended interview: Defense attorney Dayna Jones on the use of confidential informants, overturned convictions

Necessary Evil: The cost of confidential informants, a KSAT 12 Defenders Investigation, airs Feb. 1 at 9 p.m.

David Raziq, Executive Producer, Investigative

Tim Gerber, Reporter/Anchor

Dale L. Keller, Photojournalist

Henry Keller, Graphic Artist

Fares Sabawi, Digital Journalist

Kolten Parker, Digital Executive Producer

Tags: Confidential Informant, Courts
Dayna Jones helped overturn bogus convictions based on a bad confidential informant.

This story is part of a KSAT 12 Defenders investigation into the use of confidential informants by law enforcement. The one-hour special report airs on KSAT 12 on Feb. 1 at 9 p.m. Find more here.

Dayna Jones is a criminal defense attorney in San Antonio. She devotes a large amount of her time helping clients who have already been convicted, specializing in appeals and writs of habeas corpus.

In 2020, she was appointed to represent Rexina Linan-Juarez, John Cape, and Louie Garcia when the Bexar County District Attorney’s office discovered a confidential informant used by BCSO narcotics deputies had planted evidence in a similar case.

Jone’s work on the cases led to the exonerations of Linan-Juarez, Cape, and Garcia.

In this extended interview Jones discusses her work on the case and shares her thoughts on the use of confidential informants.

Read more from this series:

