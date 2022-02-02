2-alarm fire causes heavy damage to commercial building on NE Side

The San Antonio Fire Department battled a two-alarm commercial building fire Wednesday morning on the city’s Northeast Side.

Fire Chief Charles Hood said that when firefighters arrived around 10:45 a.m. on the access road near Starcrest and Loop 410, where they encountered heavy fire and smoke.

Firefighters initially battled the fire offensively but conditions deteriorated to the point where they had to go on the defensive, Hood said.

Hood said putting out the fire was a challenge due to the tile roof, which kept the heat in the building a lot longer, and limited the amount of time firefighters could spend inside.

The fire was eventually brought under control.

No injuries were reported.

Hood said that a loud bang was reported by someone in the building, which he said may have been a faulty air conditioning unit.