Late-night fire damages duplex on NW Side, SAFD says

SAN ANTONIO – Two residents and two guests managed to safely escape a fire inside a Northwest Side duplex late Sunday night, the San Antonio Fire Department said.

The fire was called in around 9:45 p.m. at a duplex in the 8500 block of Echo Creek Lane, not far from Eckhert Road and Huebner Road.

Firefighters said when they arrived, they found flames making its way up into the attic. The fire was contained to one side of the duplex, as they fought the fire defensively until they were able to make entry into the home.

The fire was put out quickly and without incident.

The SAFD said both the residents and guests made it safely out after discovering the fire inside the walls of the house. No injuries were reported.

The San Antonio Fire Department and San Antonio Police Department both answered the call.

The cause of the fire is not currently known.