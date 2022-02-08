56º

Local News

Early-morning fire displaces family of NW Side home

Fire was reported just before 5 a.m. in 9200 block of Braswell Street

Ben Spicer, Digital Journalist

Katrina Webber, Crime Fighters Reporter

Tim Stewart, Photojournalist

Tags: fire, safd, san antonio, NW Side
Braswell fire image. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – The family of a Northwest Side home has been displaced following a house fire early Tuesday morning, the San Antonio Fire Department said.

The fire was called in just before 5 a.m. at a home in the 9200 block of Braswell Street, not far from Guilbeau Road and Bandera Road.

Firefighters said when they arrived, they found flames coming through the roof of the single-story home. The family inside all made it out safely, fire officials said.

The fire was knocked down quickly and without incident. Officials describe the damage to the home as being “extensive.” No injuries were reported.

According to the San Antonio Fire Department website, as many as 12 units answered the call.

The cause of the fire is not currently known.

Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Ben Spicer is a digital journalist who works the early morning shift for KSAT.

email

Katrina Webber joined KSAT 12 in December 2009. She reports for Good Morning San Antonio. Katrina was born and raised in Queens, NY, but after living in Gulf Coast states for the past decade, she feels right at home in Texas. It's not unusual to find her singing karaoke or leading a song with her church choir when she's not on-air.

email

facebook

twitter