Early-morning fire displaces family of NW Side home

SAN ANTONIO – The family of a Northwest Side home has been displaced following a house fire early Tuesday morning, the San Antonio Fire Department said.

The fire was called in just before 5 a.m. at a home in the 9200 block of Braswell Street, not far from Guilbeau Road and Bandera Road.

Firefighters said when they arrived, they found flames coming through the roof of the single-story home. The family inside all made it out safely, fire officials said.

The fire was knocked down quickly and without incident. Officials describe the damage to the home as being “extensive.” No injuries were reported.

According to the San Antonio Fire Department website, as many as 12 units answered the call.

The cause of the fire is not currently known.