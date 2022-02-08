‘New You’: Squeeze in cycling, strength training, yoga all in one session at SPENGA

If your fitness New Year’s resolution has gotten boring, how about switching things up? There’s a new gym that allows you get in three types of workouts in one session.

SAN ANTONIO – It’s about that time of year when people start to drop those new years resolutions. When it comes to fitness, repetition and routine can quickly get boring and make you want to quit. That’s why it’s important to switch things up every once and a while.

I was first introduced to a version of SPENGA at the Shops at La Cantera. The gym was hosting a free Tabata class. While we did break a sweat, Lead instructor Heidi Ostler said the classes at their new Rodgers Ranch location are really where the fun is.

In a typical class, the one-hour session is broken up into three 20 minute sections: cardio, strength training, and yoga.

“Just when they’re like, I’ve had enough of spin-- it’s over and we move on to strength. And then when strength is getting pretty challenging and pretty exhausting... again, it’s over and we move on to yoga,” Ostler says.

Cardio consists of spin or cycling which has grown in popularity over the past few years. But what makes them different is their leaderboard and zones.

“Zone three is what we call your sweet spot. And that’s the number we want to see progress over time as members get stronger,” Ostler explained.

I’ve attended a number of cycling classes myself. But I must admit, it’s hard to tell if you’re working hard enough or adding enough resistance. These zones on the screen and verbal cues from the instructors really help optimize your workout.

Next is strength. What’s cool about the strength section of the gym is that everyone gets their own pod with their own set of dumbells, benches, TRX bands, kettlebells, and more. So no chugging equipment across the room or struggling to unrack (which is always the hardest and most annoying parts of my workouts).

“And then we claim our space over in yoga,” says Ostler. “We go into our flexibility and mobility, really working on stretching out the muscles that we just worked really hard for the past 40 minutes.”

I am as guilty as anyone. I know the importance of stretching and recovery post-workout but it’s always been a challenge making time for it. Sometimes I’m in a rush. Sometimes I’m just plain lazy. So having that built into the session at SPENGA is not only much-needed but also relaxing.

“And then our final minute or two together is going to be rest and relaxation, letting the mind reset, letting the body reset so that it can feel energized and be prepared to come next time,” Ostler said.

I’m an active person who loves all things fitness (except running). Some days my body craves some yoga, other days I want to lift heavy weights, or maybe even just go for a walk. So if you’re anything like me you need to switch things up and SPENGA was the refresher I needed. Before doing this story it had been months since I did a yoga pose and probably more than a year since I’d gotten on a bike. So don’t be afraid to try new things.

You can find a full list of SPENGA classes here. Also, be on the lookout for their free community classes around town.

