These Valentine’s Day chocolates woo and wow

If you want to show your affection for your valentine with chocolate confections, Consumer Reports taste testers gave some familiar and some fancy ones a try.

SAN ANTONIO – If you want to show your affection for your valentine with chocolate confections, Consumer Reports taste testers gave some familiar and some fancy ones a try.

“It was not a dream job. Actually, some chocolates that have very good reputations are really terrible chocolates,” said Consumer Reports Editor Kevin Doyle.

For example, according to Consumer Reports testers, Godiva’s Signature Chocolate Truffles Gift Box was described as “chewy,” waxy.” Evaluators called Harry & David’s Signature Chocolate Truffles “plastic-y”and “chalky.”

“A really good chocolate is going to be shiny, it’s not going to be dull, it’s going to be snappy, as opposed to sort of waxy or chewy, and in terms of flavor, sugar is not the first thing you should taste when biting into a good chocolate,” Doyle said.

Doyle’s favorite was from Dandelion Chocolate, an artisanal company based in San Francisco. The Single-Origin Truffle Collection ($45) has rich, complex confections that topped everyone’s list.

Ad

If you want to woo a foodie, try the Vosges Haut-Chocolat Exotic Truffle Collection ($34). It has fresh-tasting flavors like wasabi, macadamia nut, olive oil, and curry for the adventurous palate.

Do you want to give a gift that’s sure to impress? The Formosa Bonbon Box ($31) is as tasty as it is beautiful, according to testers. There are also gluten-free, vegan, and alcohol-free options.

If you want to give chocolate that will not just win, but also benefit your valentine’s heart, give dark chocolate - the darker, the better.

“The cacao beans that are used to make dark chocolate contain flavanols, antioxidants that protect cells and help control inflammation,” Doyle said.

Think dark chocolate is too bitter? The panel found these high-cacao chocolate bars that are tasty: