DeLorean Motor Company planning a comeback with global headquarters in San Antonio

The 1981 DeLorean DMC-12 from the "Back to the Future" movie series is displayed on the National Mall on September 04, 2021, in Washington, DC. DeLorean announced that it is building a global headquarters in San Antonio. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

SAN ANTONIO – The DeLorean Motor Company is heading to the future — the future of electric vehicles.

DeLorean and the City of San Antonio on Monday announced that the brand is making a comeback and planting its global headquarters at Port San Antonio on the Southwest Side.

The headquarters will bring 450 jobs in the areas of executive, management and engineering, a news release states. The plan still needs the final approvals of incentive packages.

DeLorean said it will create a new electric vehicle production, a market that Mayor Ron Nirenberg called “increasingly competitive.”

“By planning to establish their global headquarters in San Antonio, DeLorean is validating the talent, strategic preparation, and adaptability our region provides for EV manufacturers to thrive,” he said in the release.

Monday’s announcement came after the company teased a return in a 15-second Super Bowl ad.

The car became iconic thanks to its main role in the “Back to the Future” movies. The ad shows the rebooted, electric version will have the gull-wing doors, the car’s most recognizable feature.

With the news out, DeLorean says it will focus on growth nationally and internationally while providing jobs in San Antonio.

“We are grateful for the tremendous support we’ve received from the community. San Antonio boasts a growing component and vehicle manufacturing sector as well as a wide array of global advanced manufacturing operations,” Joost de Vries, CEO of DeLorean Motor Company, said in the release. “This allows us countless synergies between established companies and suppliers in the broader region. A deep talent pool and a strong local academic ecosystem will foster further innovation.”

Port San Antonio, located in District 4, has transformed the former Kelly Air Force Base into a hub for innovation, technology and education.

One of the sites under construction is the Tech Port Center + Arena, a 130,000-square-foot venue. It includes collaborative lab space, a technology museum and industry showroom and a 3,200-seat arena.

“Port San Antonio is a growing and nationally important destination for innovators and their collaborators—from other industries on our campus and in our region to a world-class array of educators and research partners,” Port San Antonio CEO Jim Perschbach said in the release. “We are thrilled to welcome DeLorean into our network of leading technology creators all working towards a safer, more productive connected future.”