Median home price in San Antonio up 18% from January 2021

Homes sold after an average of 35 days on the market

Julie Moreno, Executive Producer/Digital Content

SAN ANTONIO – The white-hot real estate market isn’t showing any signs of slowing down anytime soon, according to the most recent San Antonio Board of Realtors statistics.

The January sales report shows the average price of a home sold in San Antonio increased 17% to $351,226, the median price appreciated by 18% to $304,700 and the average home stayed on the market for 35 days, 12 days less than January of 2021.

“2022 is starting with a bang with 99.5 percent of homes closing at list price and the average home sitting on the market for 35 days,” said Tracie Hasslocher, SABOR’s 2022 Chairman of the Board. “We only saw a slight decrease in total sales but saw an increase in the number of pending sales at the close of the month.”

San Antonio had a 1% decrease in total sales from January 2021 — with 2,521 homes sold.

The median and average prices, along with the number of sales was down compared to December’s numbers, which is a typical trend every year. But year-over-year, the median sales price has increased higher than the national average of 10.3% for January.

Here’s how San Antonio’s January 2022 figures compare to the last two years:

January 2022January 2021January 2020
Total homes sold2,521
(1% decrease)		2,556 homes2,091
Average price$351,226
(17% increase)		$299,069$265,081
Median price$304,700
(18% increase)		$257,500$227,900

Here’s how San Antonio’s January figures compare to sales figures in Bexar County and across Texas:

January 2022 Home SalesHomes SoldMedian PriceAverage Price
San Antonio2,521
(1% decrease)		$304,700
(18% increase)		$351,226
(17% increase)
Bexar County1,838
(Less than 1% decrease)		$287,950
(17.5% increase)		$325,059
(16.3% increase)
Texas23,536
(3.8% increase)		$315,000
(18.9% increase)		$378,440
(16.9% increase)

