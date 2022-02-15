Murder suspect dead after series of standoffs in Dilley ends in shooting, police say

DILLEY, Texas – A homicide suspect has died after he injured himself from a self-inflicted gunshot wound following a series of standoffs with police in Dilley Sunday afternoon.

Pearsall police say Fabian Garza succumbed to his injuries at the Frio Regional Hospital.

The incident began when Pearsall police responded to the 900 block of South Ash Street for shots fired.

When officers arrived, they found Melissa Escobar with a gunshot wound to her face. Escobar told police Gaza was the one who shot her.

Escobar was taken to Frio Regional Hospital, where she later died, police said.

Dilley Police and Frio County Deputies located Garza at his residence on Merle Street in Dilley. Garza was in his vehicle, but he refused to exit.

Following a short standoff, Garza then took off in his vehicle, attempting to evade officers.

Ad

Police said Garza then came to a stop on Kinsel Street and another short standoff ensued. During the standoff, Texas Rangers tried to make contact with him on the phone, but were unsuccessful.

Moments later, Garza sped off in his vehicle again, but he ran over spike strips in the road that were set up by police. A short chase ensued and he then drove off the road on Highway 85, just south of Houston Street, police said.

“The Texas Ranger was speaking with him, the sheriff’s deputies were also speaking with him trying to get him to peacefully get out so we could resolve the situation,” Sgt. Ruiz explained.

A short while later, police said they heard a gunshot from inside of Garza’s vehicle. When officers approached, they found him injured from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Officers tried to do CPR on Garza before he was rushed by EMS to an area hospital, according to Dilley PD.

Garza later died at the hospital.

Ad

“For a tragedy like this to strike our small community, our officers will be very diligent in making sure the community is aware that we are here to protect them and do the best we can,” Sgt. Ruiz said.

“Please keep all of the families involved in your thoughts. We mourn as a community during senseless tragedies,” Dilley Police Chief Homer said in a release.

More on KSAT: