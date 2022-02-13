Series of standoffs in Dilley ends with man fatally shooting himself, police say

A series of standoffs between a Dilley man and several law enforcement agencies Sunday afternoon has come to a fatal end, according to Dilley police.

The incident began at the man’s residence on Merle Street in Dilley. Frio County deputies located the man, who was believed to be involved in a homicide in Pearsall, in his vehicle, but he refused to exit.

Following a short standoff, the man then took off in his vehicle, attempting to evade officers.

Police said the man then came to a stop on Kinsel Street and another short standoff ensued. During the standoff, Texas Rangers tried to make contact with the man on the phone but were unsuccessful.

Moments later, the man sped off in his vehicle again, but he ran over spike strips in the road that were set up by police. A short chase ensued and the man then drove off the road on Highway 85, just south of Houston Street, police said.

Authorities continued to try and speak with the man; however, he refused to speak or get out of his vehicle.

Just a short while later, police said they heard a gunshot from inside of the man’s vehicle. When officers approached, they found the man was injured from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Officers tried to do CPR on the man before he was rushed by EMS to an area hospital, according to Dilley PD. He later died from his injury, police said.

“Please keep all of the families involved in your thoughts. We mourn as a community during senseless tragedies,” Dilley Police Chief Homer said in a release.

This is a developing story and we’ll bring more updates as they become available.

