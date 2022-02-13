63º

Local News

Three dead after shooting outside of Laredo sports bar, police say

The shooting stemmed from an argument between several men, according to authorities

Emily Martin, Digital Producer Trainee

Tags: Laredo, shooting, bar, Crime, police

LAREDO, Texas – Three people are dead after an argument escalated into a shooting outside of a Laredo sports bar overnight, according to Laredo police.

The shooting happened around 1:58 a.m. Sunday outside of the TKO Sports Cafe, according to a news release from the Laredo Police Department.

Laredo police said they found two men dead at the scene with a third person who was also shot. The two men were 21 and 25 years old.

The third man, 21, was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call Laredo Crime Stoppers at (956) 727-TIPS.

We’ll bring more updates to this story as they become available.

More on KSAT:

Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Emily Martin is a digital producer trainee at KSAT. She earned a journalism degree from Texas State University, where she was news director at KTSW, the campus radio station. She has also interned at KXAN and KUT in Austin.

email