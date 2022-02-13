Three dead after shooting outside of Laredo sports bar, police say

LAREDO, Texas – Three people are dead after an argument escalated into a shooting outside of a Laredo sports bar overnight, according to Laredo police.

The shooting happened around 1:58 a.m. Sunday outside of the TKO Sports Cafe, according to a news release from the Laredo Police Department.

Laredo police said they found two men dead at the scene with a third person who was also shot. The two men were 21 and 25 years old.

The third man, 21, was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call Laredo Crime Stoppers at (956) 727-TIPS.

We’ll bring more updates to this story as they become available.

