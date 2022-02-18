Man indicted for intoxication manslaughter in crash that killed 19-year-old, DA’s office says

The Bexar County District Attorney’s Office on Friday said Ernest Rodriguez was indicted on a charge of intoxication manslaughter.

SAN ANTONIO – A man who drove his vehicle into a tree, killing his 19-year-old passenger, has been formally charged with intoxication manslaughter, authorities said.

The Bexar County District Attorney’s Office on Friday said Ernest Rodriguez was indicted in the death of Jasmine Casiano on Nov. 30.

The crash occurred in the 2900 block of Shane Road, not far from Loop 410 and Southton Road on the South Side.

According to police, the man and woman were traveling in a Chevrolet southbound on Villamin Road toward Shane Road at a high rate of speed when Rodriguez failed to handle a curve, drove into a wooded area and struck a tree.

They were pinned inside the vehicle and had to be removed by firefighters.

Rodriguez was quickly rescued by firefighters, but Casiano was seriously injured. She was taken to a hospital, where she later died.

The indictment states Rodriguez caused the crash that killed Casiano, by accident or mistake, because he was intoxicated.

It also alleges Rodriguez caused her death by failing to take evasive action to avoid the crash, and by speeding.

The Criminal Trial Division is prosecuting this case in the 226th District Court. Intoxication manslaughter is a second-degree felony that could result in two to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000.

