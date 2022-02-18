San Antonio limits construction noise with ‘goodnight, goodnight construction site’ ordinance

San Antonio – Your neighbor’s renovation work shouldn’t wake you up -- or keep you up -- any longer.

The San Antonio City Council amended the city’s noise ordinances on Thursday to limit the hours during which construction crews can do any exterior building construction work, including demolition and excavation. The council also approved more stringent penalties for violations.

Whereas the city used to allow construction work on weekdays between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m., the updated ordinance now limits it to:

Weekdays: 7 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Saturdays: 8 a.m.- 8 p.m.

Sundays: 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

There are exceptions for pouring concrete and a limited amount of repair work on heavy machinery or construction equipment.

Contractors can also apply for permission from the city to work outside of those hours, but they have to inform nearby residents at least three days in advance.

Multiple violations of the ordinance could result in the construction permit being suspended, or even revoked. Under the previous ordinance, citations were the only punishment.

Ad

The change is the result of a request that Councilman John Courage (D9) made in August 2019 to prohibit any overnight construction work near occupied homes, which he called “Goodnight, Goodnight Construction Site.”

Courage’s request was prompted by resident complaints about overnight construction work. In one case, his office confirmed work was happening between midnight and 5 am.