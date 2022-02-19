Man in critical condition after road rage shooting on Finesilver Curve, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A man is in critical condition after a road rage incident on the Finesilver Curve led to a shooting and a temporary road closure, according to San Antonio police.

Officers were called to the area, at I-35 and I-10, around 3:20 p.m. Saturday.

When police arrived, they found a driver, a man, with a gunshot wound. The man had another person in the vehicle with him at the time, but no other injuries were reported.

He was taken to University Hospital in critical condition. Authorities are still working to track down the other driver involved.

The Finesilver Curve has since reopened to traffic, as of around 5 p.m. Police said there is no threat to the public.

We’ll bring more updates as they become available.

