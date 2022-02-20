City of Castroville issues boil water notice for all public water system customers

CASTROVILLE, Texas – A boil water notice is in effect for all public water system customers in Castroville, according to city officials.

The notice was issued Sunday and is due to a water main break at Fiorella and London, causing the city’s water pressure to drop below 20 psi.

City officials said this water pressure drop can result in backflow and could allow for contaminants to infiltrate the drinking water through “unprotected cross connections.”

All customers are urged to boil water before consumption, which includes drinking, brushing teeth, washing hands, etc.

Children, senior citizens and people with weakened immune systems are especially vulnerable to harmful bacteria that may enter the drinking water during this time, according to city officials.

To make sure all harmful bacteria and other microbes have been eliminated from the water, the city urges customers to bring the water to a rolling boil and allow it to boil for two minutes before consumption.

When the boil water notice is discontinued, city officials will notify customers. You can keep up to date with the latest on the notice on the city’s website here.