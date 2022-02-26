Houston teen charged after fatally stabbing grandmother, deputies say

A husband found his wife stabbed to death multiple times in a north Harris County home.

HOUSTON – A Houston teen is in custody and charged with murder after deputies say he stabbed his grandmother multiple times inside her home, leading to her death.

The 16-year-old, who has not been identified, was arrested Friday and is charged with the murder of 64-year-old Delia Arriaga, the teen’s grandmother, according to KPRC.

Harris County deputies were called to Arriaga’s home in the 13100 block of Vickery Street near Launder Road just before 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Deputies said Arriaga’s husband came home from work when he found her “bloody and unresponsive” on the floor.

Officials performed CPR on Arriaga; however, she died at the scene.

Deputies said they didn’t find any forced entry into the home and the teen’s motive is unknown. The investigation continues.

Ad

More on KSAT: