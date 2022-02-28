2022 Cesar Chavez March planned for March 26; City plans city holiday on March 31

SAN ANTONIO – The 26th annual Cesar E. Chavez March for Justice is scheduled for March 26 after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19.

City leaders announced plans for the march during a press conference on Monday.

Thousands of people participate in the annual march in honor of the legacy of civil rights leader Cesar Chavez.

San Antonio leaders also announced the city’s first official Cesar Chavez City Holiday to be held on March 31.

The following people were in attendance at the press conference:

Mayor Ron Nirenberg

Ernest J. Martinez, Chair, Cesar E. Chavez Legacy & Educational Foundation

Erika Prosper, First Lady of San Antonio and Grand Marshal

Eric Cooper, President & CEO, San Antonio Food Bank

Jeff Arndt, President & CEO, VIA

For more information, visit www.sanatonio.gov/chavezmarch.

