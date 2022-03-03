55º

Portion of Interstate 35 near Toepperwein closed due to crash

Northbound lanes are closed, travelers should expect long delays

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

Steven Cavazos , Traffic Anchor/Reporter

Interstate 35 at Toepperwein Road is closed on Thursday, March 3 due to a crash. (TxDOT)

A portion of Interstate 35 on San Antonio’s Northeast Side is closed on Thursday morning due to a major accident.

The northbound lanes at Toepperwein Road are closed and travelers should expect long delays, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.

Details about the accident are unknown at this time.

KSAT has a crew headed to the scene. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

