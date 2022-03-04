San Antonio barbershop chain plans two new locations in expansion push

Editor’s note: This story was published through a partnership between KSAT and the San Antonio Business Journal.

Matador Men’s Grooming is planning to open two new locations as the beauty and personal care industry — which was hit particularly hard by the pandemic — continues to recover.

The San Antonio-based chain, which bills itself as a “classic barber shop for the modern man,” registered Feb. 11 with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation to build two new San Antonio locations at The Shops at South Rim and Alamo Ranch. Each $75,000 project is set to finish construction in June.

The new stores, each totaling 1,525 square feet, will be located 5311 N Loop 1604 W Suite 117 and 11988 Alamo Ranch Suite 104.

“Business has been good. Everything is ripe for expansion. It’s long overdue to add more presence into the city with our shops,” said Robert Godines, owner of the company.

Regina Sifuentez, manager of the company’s six locations throughout San Antonio, Helotes and New Braunfels, said the two North Side stores already filed for are a part of larger expansion plans.

“We are currently in the process of opening five and we plan to open another five by the end of year. There is going to be another location in New Braunfels,” Sifuentez said.

Godines said he has also signed a lease at Boerne Town Center for another Hill Country location. In the La Cantera Heights area, Godines said he plans to open another location next door to La Panaderia.

A Wender Plaza location on the West Side is also a possibility, according to the founder.

The company was founded by the husband-and-wife duo of Ara Celi — a film and TV actress — and University of Texas at San Antonio alumni Godines, who works with Magnolia Bryce Wealth Management.

