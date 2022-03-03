L.A.-based hot chicken joint pins San Antonio for Texas expansion

Editor’s note: This story was published through a partnership between KSAT and the San Antonio Business Journal.

A Los Angeles-based hot chicken joint is making its way to San Antonio.

Eight locations of Dave’s Hot Chicken — a West Coast take on Nashville’s iconic, cayenne pepper-loaded hot chicken — are planned for the San Antonio area under the ownership of brothers and franchisees John and Jason Hotchkiss and their brother-in-law Paul Gorman.

“Texas is fertile ground for our brand expansion, especially the San Antonio market,” said Bill Phelps, CEO of Dave’s Hot Chicken in a Tuesday press release.

Locations have not yet been secured for the new spots. According to the release, the Hotchkiss brothers and Gorman are seeking 2,000 to 2,700-square-foot locations, with or without drive-thrus.

Cole Koretos, a public relations representative working on behalf of Dave’s, said the company plans to hire a total of 300 employees in the San Antonio area.

West Coast fare may conjure up mental images of acai bowls and fresh seafood, but Dave’s offers regular or spicy chicken in a California take on the classic Tennessee dish, along with sides like kale slaw, mac & cheese and cheese fries.

Unlike traditional hot chicken in the South, Dave’s offers chicken tender sandwiches at seven different spice levels, from no spice to the “reaper” option.

The franchise currently has Texas stores in Houston, Plano, Dallas, Fort Worth and Missouri City. Transitioning to the franchise model in 2019, the business now has over 560 stores nationwide.

