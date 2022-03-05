16 women to be inducted into San Antonio Women’s Hall of Fame

16 women will be inducted into the San Antonio Women's Hall of Fame Saturday

SAN ANTONIO – March is Women’s History History Month and in celebration, 16 women will be inducted into the San Antonio Women’s Hall of Fame Saturday.

The women, who have made extraordinary contributions to the San Antonio community, will be inducted at the Westin San Antonio North at 7 p.m., officials said.

“Sixteen outstanding honorees will be inducted into the San Antonio Women’s Hall of Fame this year for significant accomplishments in more than a dozen categories ranging from business and education to science, volunteerism, and military service,” First Vice President Annie Turner said. “It is our mission to honor them and to provide scholarships for young women who are pursuing a college education.”

These are the 16 women who will be inducted this year:

JoAnn Boone - Business and Finance

Judy Treviño - Civic Leadership

Francine Prosser-Johnson- Civic Leadership

Heather Angel Chandler - Communications

Teri Wilson - Creative Arts

Adelfa Reyna - Education

Winn Murnin, Ph.D - Education

Margaret Kelley, MD, F.A.C.O.G. - Health Professions

Sharon Crockett-Ray, Ph.D - Higher Education

Justice Patricia O’Connell Alvarez- Law

Maj. Gen. (Ret) Jimmie Keenan- Military

Councilwoman Adriana Rocha Garcia, Ph.D- Public Service

Bianca Martinez Rhodes- Science and Innovation

Rebecca K. Lively- Technology

Olga Garza Kauffman- Volunteerism

Raquel “Rachel” Dias-Sakai- Volunteerism

The San Antonio Women’s Hall of Fame was founded in 1984 and has since grown to more than 490 members, officials said.

You can read more on the 2022 San Antonio Women’s Hall of Fame inductees down below.

