16 women to be inducted into San Antonio Women’s Hall of Fame

SAN ANTONIO – March is Women’s History History Month and in celebration, 16 women will be inducted into the San Antonio Women’s Hall of Fame Saturday.
The women, who have made extraordinary contributions to the San Antonio community, will be inducted at the Westin San Antonio North at 7 p.m., officials said.
“Sixteen outstanding honorees will be inducted into the San Antonio Women’s Hall of Fame this year for significant accomplishments in more than a dozen categories ranging from business and education to science, volunteerism, and military service,” First Vice President Annie Turner said. “It is our mission to honor them and to provide scholarships for young women who are pursuing a college education.”
These are the 16 women who will be inducted this year:
- JoAnn Boone- Business and Finance
- Judy Treviño- Civic Leadership
- Francine Prosser-Johnson- Civic Leadership
- Heather Angel Chandler- Communications
- Teri Wilson- Creative Arts
- Adelfa Reyna- Education
- Winn Murnin, Ph.D- Education
- Margaret Kelley, MD, F.A.C.O.G. - Health Professions
- Sharon Crockett-Ray, Ph.D- Higher Education
- Justice Patricia O’Connell Alvarez- Law
- Maj. Gen. (Ret) Jimmie Keenan- Military
- Councilwoman Adriana Rocha Garcia, Ph.D- Public Service
- Bianca Martinez Rhodes- Science and Innovation
- Rebecca K. Lively- Technology
- Olga Garza Kauffman- Volunteerism
- Raquel “Rachel” Dias-Sakai- Volunteerism
The San Antonio Women’s Hall of Fame was founded in 1984 and has since grown to more than 490 members, officials said.
You can read more on the 2022 San Antonio Women’s Hall of Fame inductees down below.
