Traffic piles up on Loop 1604 following North Side crash, Google Maps shows

SAN ANTONIO – Update:
As of around 11:30 a.m., the scene and the traffic pileup appears to have cleared.
Further information on the crash itself is still pending. We’ll bring more updates if they become available.
Original:
Traffic is piling up on the city’s North Side following a crash on Loop 1604 Saturday morning, according to Google Maps data.
According to Google Maps, traffic is backed up along Loop 1604, near West Bitters Road and I-10, in both directions. It’s unknown how many vehicles are involved in the crash, or if there were any injuries.
Traffic appears to be very slow moving and has a seven-minute delay for vehicles passing through, according to Google. Drivers are urged to find alternate routes as crews work the scene.
KSAT 12 has a crew en route and we’ll bring more details as they become available.