Driver of SUV killed after crashing into back of 18-wheeler on Loop 410, police say

A driver of a SUV was killed after crashing into the back of an 18-wheeler on Loop 410.

SAN ANTONIO – A male driver is dead following a vehicle crash with an 18-wheeler on Loop 410 early Monday morning, San Antonio police said.

The crash occurred around 3:45 a.m. on Loop 410 southbound, near the Pearsall Road exit.

According to police, the man was driving a dark-colored sport utility vehicle when it slammed into the back of an 18-wheeler that had pulled off onto the side of the highway.

Police said the driver became pinned inside the SUV under the back of the 18-wheeler. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

At this time, the cause of the crash is not currently known. The driver of the 18-wheeler was not hurt.

SAPD did not give an age for the man that died or say if alcohol played a factor in the crash.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.