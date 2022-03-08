List: Road closures planned for San Antonio area in March

SAN ANTONIO – March has just begun but TxDOT San Antonio has a busy month ahead. There will be several road closures planned throughout the month, so drivers make sure to plan ahead.

Here’s a list a road closures planned around the San Antonio area:

Loop 1604 – North West San Antonio/Bexar County

Monday, February 28 until Monday, March 14. Weekdays 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. westbound to eastbound turnaround closure at Loop 1604 and Chase Hill Boulevard/Brennan Avenue for bridge widening. Full alternating turnaround closures. Only one direction turnaround to be closed at a time.

Monday, February 28 until Monday, March 14. Weekdays 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. eastbound to westbound turnaround closure at Loop 1604 and Chase Hill Boulevard/Brennan Avenue for bridge widening. Full alternating turnaround closures. Only one direction turnaround to be closed at a time.

Monday, February 28 until Monday, March 14. Weekdays 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. westbound to eastbound turnaround closure at Loop 1604 and Kyle Seale Parkway for bridge widening. Full alternating turnaround closures. Only one direction turnaround to be closed at a time.

Monday, February 28 until Monday, March 14. Weekdays 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. eastbound to westbound turnaround closure at Loop 1604 and Kyle Seale Parkway for bridge widening. Full alternating turnaround closures. Only one direction turnaround to be closed at a time.

Monday, February 28 until Monday, March 14. Weekdays 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. westbound to eastbound turnaround closure at Loop 1604 and Hausman Road for bridge widening. Full alternating turnaround closures. Only one direction turnaround to be closed at a time.

Monday, February 28 until Monday, March 14. Weekdays 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. eastbound to westbound turnaround closure at Loop 1604 and Hausman Road for bridge widening. Full alternating turnaround closures. Only one direction turnaround to be closed at a time.

Monday, February 28 until Monday, March 14. Weekdays 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. westbound to eastbound turnaround closure at Loop 1604 and Babcock Road for bridge widening. Full alternating turnaround closures. Only one direction turnaround to be closed at a time.

Monday, February 28 until Monday, March 14. Weekdays 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. eastbound to westbound turnaround closure at Loop 1604 and Babcock Road for bridge widening. Full alternating turnaround closures. Only one direction turnaround to be closed at a time.

Monday, February 28 until Monday, March 14. Weekdays 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Eastbound frontage road outside lane closure from Hausman Road to John Peace Boulevard /La Cantera Parkway for sidewalk construction.

Monday, February 28 until Friday, March 11. Weekdays 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Westbound frontage road inside lane closure from IH-10 to Leon Creek for high mast illumination.

Monday, February 28 until Friday, March 11. Weekdays 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Eastbound alternating frontage lane closure at Hausman Road for directional boring.

Tuesday, March 8 until Monday, March 14. Weeknights 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. Eastbound IH-10 to Westbound Loop 1604 ramp full closure for barrier setting and striping.

Tuesday, March 8 until Monday, March 14. Weeknights 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. Westbound IH-10 to Westbound Loop 1604 cloverleaf ramp full closure for barrier setting and striping.

Tuesday, March 8 until Monday, March 14. Weeknights 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. Westbound Loop 1604 exit ramp to La Cantera Parkway full closure for barrier setting and striping.

Sunday, March 6 until Friday, March 18. Weeknights 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. Westbound to eastbound turnaround full closure at Loop 1604 and Kyle Seale Parkway for bridge construction: caps, beams and rail demo.

Sunday, March 6 until Friday, March 18. Weeknights 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. Eastbound to westbound turnaround full closure at Loop 1604 and Kyle Seale Parkway for bridge construction: caps, beams and rail demo.

Sunday, March 6 until Friday, March 18. Weeknights 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. Southbound Kyle Seale Parkway full closure at the Loop 1604 intersection for bridge construction: caps, beams and rail demo.

Sunday, March 6 until Friday, March 18. Weeknights 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. Northbound Kyle Seale Parkway full closure at the Loop 1604 intersection for bridge construction: caps, beams and rail demo.

Sunday, February 27 until Friday, March 11. Weeknights 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. Westbound to eastbound turnaround full closure at Loop 1604 and Hausman Road for bridge construction: caps & beams.

Sunday, February 27 until Friday, March 11. Weeknights 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. Eastbound to westbound turnaround full closure at Loop 1604 and Hausman Road for bridge construction: caps & beams.

Sunday, February 27 until Friday, March 11. Weeknights 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. Southbound Hausman Road full closure at the Loop 1604 intersection for bridge construction: caps & beams.

Sunday, February 27 until Friday, March 11. Weeknights 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. Northbound Hausman Road full closure at the Loop 1604 intersection for bridge construction: caps, beams and rail demo.

Sunday, February 27 until Friday, March 11. Weeknights 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. Westbound mainlane full closure from Kyle Seale Parkway to Bandera Road (SH 16) for bridge construction: caps, beams and rail demo.

Sunday, February 27 until Friday, March 11. Weeknights 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. Eastbound mainlane full closure from Bandera Road (SH 16) to Kyle Seale Parkway for bridge construction: caps, beams and rail demo.

Sunday, February 27 until Friday, March 11. Weeknights 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. Alternating westbound frontage road lane closure from IH-10 to Bandera Road (SH 16) for barrier setting.

Sunday, February 27 until Friday, March 11. Weeknights 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. Alternating eastbound frontage road lane closure from Bandera Road (SH 16) to IH-10 for barrier setting.

Sunday, February 27 until Friday, March 11. Weeknights 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. Alternating westbound mainlane closure from IH-10 to Bandera Road (SH 16) for barrier setting.

Sunday, February 27 until Friday, March 11. Weeknights 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. Alternating eastbound mainlane closure from Bandera Road (SH 16) to IH-10 for barrier setting.

Wednesday, March 9. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Single lane closure on the eastbound frontage road at Kyle Seale Parkway for curb and driveway improvements.

Loop 1604 – North Central San Antonio/Bexar County

Sunday, March 6 until Friday, March 11. Nightly 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. Alternating southbound Blanco Road closure from Huebner Road to Country Club Lane/West Blanco Road for barrier setting and striping.

Sunday, March 6 until Friday, March 11. Nightly 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. Alternating northbound Blanco Road closure from Country Club Lane/West Blanco Road to Huebner Road for barrier setting and striping.

Sunday, March 6 until Friday, March 11. Nightly 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. Alternating westbound mainlane closure from US 281 exit ramp to Tradesman Road for barrier setting and striping.

Sunday, March 6 until Friday, March 11. Nightly 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. Alternating eastbound mainlane closure from Tradesman Road to US 281 exit ramp for barrier setting and striping.

Monday, March 14 until Tuesday, March 15. 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Right turn lane closure, in both directions, on Blanco Rd. at Loop 1604 for utility work.

Monday, March 14 until Tuesday March 15. 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Left turn lane closures on eastbound frontage road at Blanco Rd. for utility work.

Monday, March 14 until Tuesday, March 15. 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Double westbound mainlane closures at Blanco Rd. for utility work.

Sunday, March 6. 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Full closure of mainlanes, in both directions, from Lockhill Selma Rd. to N.W. Military Highway for utility work. Traffic will be stopped intermittently throughout the day in 15 minute intervals.

US 281 – North San Antonio/Bexar County

Monday, March 7 until Friday, March 11. Continuous 9 p.m. until 3 p.m. Alternating southbound frontage road closure from Stone Oak Parkway to Loop 1604 for signage installation and lane striping.

Monday, March 7 until Friday, March 11. Continuous 9 p.m. until 3 p.m. Alternating northbound frontage road closure from Loop 1604 to Stone Oak/Tournament Players Club (TPC) Parkway for signage installation and lane striping.

Sunday, March 6 until Thursday, March 10. Nightly 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. Alternating southbound mainlane closure from Stone Oak Parkway to Loop 1604 for signage installation and lane striping.

Sunday, March 6 until Thursday, March 10. Nightly 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. Alternating northbound mainlane closure from Loop 1604 to Stone Oak/Tournament Players Club (TPC) Parkway for signage installation and lane striping.

Saturday, March 5 until Monday, March 7. Nightly 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. Alternating southbound frontage road closure from Stone Oak Parkway to Loop 1604 for signage installation and lane striping.

Saturday, March 5 until Monday, March 7. Nightly 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. Alternating northbound frontage road closure from Loop 1604 to Stone Oak/Tournament Players Club (TPC) Parkway for signage installation and lane striping.

Saturday, March 5 until Monday, March 7. Nightly 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. Full southbound US 281 direct connector ramp to eastbound Loop 1604 for signage installation and lane striping.

Sunday, March 27 until Friday, April 1. 9 p.m. to 9 a.m. Full alternating closures of the intersections at Overlook Parkway and Wilderness Oak for bridge work.

Wednesday, March 23 until Thursday, March 24. Full closure of the intersection at Overlook Parkway for bridge work.

Sunday, March 20 until Wednesday, March 23. 9 p.m. to 9 a.m. Full alternating closures of the intersections at Bulverde, Wilderness Oak and Marshall Rd. for bridge work.

Sunday, March 13 until Friday, March 18. 9 p.m. to 9 a.m. Full closure of the Borgfeld/Bulverde Rd. intersection for bridge work.

Monday, March 7 until Thursday, March 10. 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Full alternating closures of the intersections at Borgfeld, Bulverde, Wilderness Oak and Marshall Rd. for bridge work.

I-10 – East San Antonio/Bexar County/Seguin/Guadalupe County

Current until further notice. Graytown Road closed at I-10. DETOURS: Graytown Road traffic may use the frontage road and the Pfeil Road underpass or Loop 1604 turnaround to cross I-10.

Continuing through Monday, March 14. Southbound I-410 alternating lane closures between I-10 and Rigsby Avenue from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. nightly for stripping. Ramps closed as needed when right lane closed. Detour: Southbound I-410 traffic may exit at East Southcross Boulevard, turn around at intersection and return on northbound I-410 frontage road.

Continuing through Monday, March 14. DAYTIME alternating northbound I-410 lane closures between Houston Street and I-10 as well as I-10 EB between I-410 and Ackerman Road from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day for detour work.

Tuesday, March 8 until Wednesday March 9. 8:30 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. Alternating eastbound mainlane closures from Pfeil Rd. to FM 2538 for barrier installation.

Monday, March 7 until Tuesday, March 8. 8:30 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. Alternating eastbound mainlane closures from Pfeil Rd. to FM 2538 for barrier installation.

Sunday, March 6 until Monday, March 7. 8:30 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. Alternating eastbound mainlane closures from FM 1518 to FM 2538 for traffic switch and striping operations.

Saturday, March 5. 5:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Alternating eastbound mainlane closures from FM 1518 to FM 2538 for traffic switch.

I-35 – Central San Antonio/Northeast San Antonio/New Braunfels/Comal County

Sunday, March 6. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Full closure of mainlanes, in both directions, from Walters St. to AT&T Parkway for utility work. Traffic will be stopped intermittently throughout the day in 15 minute intervals.

Sunday, March 6 until Friday, March 11. 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Northbound exit ramp (170B) and single lane frontage road lane closure from Judson Road to Toepperwein Road for geotechnical and drilling work. Drivers must use Judson Road (170A) exit ramp. Follow the detour signs.

Sunday, March 6 until Friday, March 11. 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Northbound exit ramp (171) to Pat Booker Road and single lane closure on the I-35 northbound frontage road from Toepperwein Road to Shin Oak Drive for geotechnical and drilling work. Drivers must use the Toepperwein Road exit (170B). Follow the detour signs.

Sunday, March 6 until Friday, March 11. 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Single lane closure on southbound frontage road from Toepperwein Road to Judson Road for geotechnical and drilling work.

Sunday, March 6 until Friday, March 11. 9 p.m. to 4 a.m. Double lane closure on northbound frontage road from Loop 1604 to Forum Parkway for geotechnical and drilling work.

Sunday, March 6 until Friday, March 11. 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Northbound exit ramp (168) closure from Joe Lee Street to North Weidner Road for geotechnical and drilling work. Traffic should use the O’Connor Road exit ramp (169). Follow the detour signs.

Sunday, March 6 until Friday, March 11. 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Turnaround closure from north to southbound frontage road from Joe Lee Street to North Weidner Road for geotechnical and drilling work.

Sunday, March 6 until Friday, March 11. 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Turnaround closure from south to northbound frontage road from North Weidner Road to Bomar Lane for geotechnical and drilling work.

Sunday, March 6 until Friday, March 11. 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. O’Connor Road exit ramp (169) closure on northbound I-35 and single lane closure on the I-35 northbound frontage road from Wayland Way to O’Connor Road for geotechnical and drilling work. Drivers must use the Weidner Road exit (168). Follow the detour signs.

Sunday, March 6 until Friday, March 11. 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Northbound entrance ramp closure and single frontage road lane closure from O’Connor Road to Bladau Bishop for geotechnical and drilling work. Traffic should use the Toepperwein Road entrance ramp. Follow the detour signs.

Monday, March 7 until Friday, March 11. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Single lane closure on northbound frontage road from Judson Road to Toepperwein Road for geotechnical and drilling work.

Monday, March 7 until Friday, March 11. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Double lane closure on northbound frontage road from Sandpiper Drive to Shin Oak Drive for geotechnical and drilling work.

Monday, March 7 until Friday, March 11. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Double lane closure on northbound frontage road from Shin Oak Drive to Pat Booker Road for geotechnical and drilling work.

Monday, March 7 until Friday, March 11. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Single lane closure on northbound frontage road at Pat Booker Road for geotechnical and drilling work.

Monday, March 7 until Friday, March 11. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Single lane closure on westbound Pat Booker Road at northbound frontage road for geotechnical and drilling work.

Monday, March 7 until Friday, March 11. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Single lane closure on northbound frontage road from I-35 Access Road to Converse Road for geotechnical and drilling work.

Monday, March 7 until Friday, March 11. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Single lane closure on the northbound frontage road from North Weidner Road to O’Connor Road for geotechnical and drilling work.

Monday, March 7 until Friday, March 11. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Single lane closure on the northbound frontage road of from O’Connor Road to Bladau Bishop for geotechnical and drilling work.

Monday, March 7 until Friday, March 11. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Single lane closure on the northbound I-35 frontage road from O’Connor Road to Judson Road for geotechnical and drilling work.

Monday, March 7 until Friday, March 11. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Single lane closure on the northbound frontage road from Pasatiempo Road to Valhalla Road for geotechnical and drilling work.

Monday, March 7 until Friday, March 11. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Single lane closure on the northbound frontage road from Chelsea Place to Legacy Oaks Parkway for geotechnical and drilling work.

Monday, March 7 until Friday, March 11. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Single lane closure on the northbound frontage road from Legacy Oaks Parkway to Schertz Parkway for geotechnical and drilling work.

Monday, March 7 until Friday, March 11. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mobile operations on northbound and southbound mainlanes and frontage roads from Walzem Road to FM 3009 for edge drop off measurements.

Monday, March 7 until Friday, March 11. 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Single northbound frontage road lane from FM 2252 to Schwab Rd. for sidewalk, headwall and rail work.

Monday, March 7 until Wednesday, March 9. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Single lane closure on southbound frontage road from Judson Road exit to Judson Road intersection for wall investigation work.

Tuesday, March 8 until Friday, March 11. 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Single mainlane southbound closure from Forum Parkway to Loop 1604 for topographic surveys.

Tuesday, March 8 until Friday, March 11. 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Single mainlane northbound closure from Thousand Oaks Drive to O’Connor Road for topographic surveys.