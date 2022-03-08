Photos: Coach Gregg Popovich through the years with San Antonio Spurs

San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich walks the sideline against the Miami Heat during the second half in Game 1 of the NBA basketball finals on Thursday, June 5, 2014 in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich is already a legend in Texas and in the NBA, but now he has a new accolade under his belt.

With a win on Monday night, Popovich tied the record for all-time wins by an NBA head coach.

The 5-time NBA champion coach now sits at 1,335 wins and will become the all-time winningest coach in NBA history with one more “W.”

In doing so, Popovich will surpass his former boss and mentor Don Nelson.

With the new accomplishment for Pop, KSAT has decided to gather some images of him through the years, from winning his first NBA title in 1999 to winning a gold medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

→ READ NEXT: Some of Gregg Popovich’s best coaching moments, from keeping Tim Duncan to ending Lakers run

Ad

San Antonio Spurs' Tim Duncan, left, and coach Gregg Popovich celebrate after defeating the New York Knicks 78-77 to clinch the championship in Game 5 of the 1999 NBA Finals Friday, June 25, 1999, at New York's Madison Square Garden. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

San Antonio Spurs coach Greg Popovich, left, chats with his center Tim Duncan during a visit to the U.S. Olympic practice at the Orlando Magic training facility in Orlando, Fla., Thursday, July 8, 1999. (AP Photo/Peter Cosgrove) (AP1999)

San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich, center, is restrained by assistant coach Paul Pressey, right, after being called for a technical foul by official Terry Durham in the first quarter against the Sacramento Kings in Sacramento, Calif., Tuesday, April 11, 2000. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli) (AP2000)

San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich, right, congratulates the Los Angeles Lakers' Kobe Bryant at the end of Game 6 of their NBA Western Conference semifinal game in Los Angeles, Saturday, May 15, 2004. (AP Photo/Kevork Djansezian) (AP2004)

San Antonio Spurs' Tim Duncan, left, and Manu Ginobili of Argentina hug as coach Gregg Popovich reaches in to congratulate them after Duncan made the winning shot in San Antonio's 98-96 victory over the Seattle SuperSonics on Thursday, May 19, 2005, in Seattle. The win sent the Spurs to the Western Conference finals. (AP Photo/John Froschauer) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)

San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich yells at his team during the second quarter in Game 5 of the NBA Finals in Auburn Hills, Mich., Sunday, June 19, 2005. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)

San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich, center, and the San Antonio Spurs team stand on a likeness of the Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy during practice in San Antonio, Wednesday, June 6, 2007. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) (AP2007)

San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich holds up four fingers to represent the four championships the Spurs have won as he takes part in a river parade to celebrate winning the NBA basketball championship, in San Antonio, Sunday, June 17, 2007. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)

San Antonio Spurs' coach Gregg Popovich talks with players Tony Parker, of France, left, and Manu Ginobili, of Argentina, in the second half against the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 2 of the NBA Western Conference basketball finals, Friday, May 23, 2008, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Kevork Djansezian) (AP2008)

During a ceremony honoring his induction into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, former San Antonio Spurs player David Robinson, left, addresses fans in front of, left to right, former Spurs players Sean Elliott and George Gervin, Spurs forward Tim Duncan, and Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich, after an NBA basketball game between the San Antonio Spurs and the Philadelphia 76ers, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2009, in San Antonio. San Antonio won 97-89. (AP Photo/Darren Abate) (AP2009)

San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich, second from left, converses with Spurs players, from left to right, Kawhi Leonard, Tim Duncan, Tony Parker, of France, Manu Ginobili, of Argentina, and Boris Diaw, also of France, during a timeout in the second half of Game 1 of the Western Conference final NBA basketball playoff series against the Memphis Grizzlies, Sunday, May 19, 2013, in San Antonio. San Antonio won 105-83. (AP Photo/Darren Abate) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)

San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich sits with the Red Auerbach trophy during a news conference after he was named NBA basketball coach of the year, Tuesday, April 22, 2014, in San Antonio. Popovich has won the award three times. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)

San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich, center, claps during the basketball team's parade and celebration of their fifth NBA Championship, Wednesday, June 18, 2014, in San Antonio. The Spurs defeated the Miami Heat for the title. (AP Photo/Michael Thomas) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)

President Barack Obama reacts to San Antonio Spurs head basketball coach Gregg Popovich's, right, comments on stage as the president honored the 2014 NBA Champions the San Antonio Spurs basketball team during a ceremony in the East Room White House in Washington, Monday, Jan. 12, 2015. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)

San Antonio Spurs assistant coach Becky Hammon talks to Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich, right, on the court during a timeout in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Lakers, Saturday, Feb. 6, 2016, in San Antonio. San Antonio won 106-102. (AP Photo/Darren Abate) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)

San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich sits on the sideline during team introductions before an NBA basketball game against the Memphis Grizzlies Monday, Feb. 6, 2017, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)

San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich, center, watches his players with assistant coaches Becky Hammon, right, and Tim Duncan, left, during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Brooklyn Nets Friday, March 6, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

U.S. players put a gold medal on each coach Gregg Popovich during the men's basketball medal ceremony at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall) (Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)