Spurs Gregg Popovich ties record for most all-time wins by NBA coach

SAN ANTONIO – With a 117-110 win against the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday night, Spurs Head Coach Gregg Popovich has now tied the record for all-time wins by an NBA head coach.

The 5-time NBA champion coach now sits at 1,335 wins and will become the all-time winningest coach in NBA history with one more win.

In doing so, Popovich will surpass his former boss and mentor Don Nelson.

Pop will have his first chance to break the record at home against the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday night.

What makes this so remarkable is that Popovich has been able to reach this milestone with the same team for 26 years.

Coach Don Nelson reached the 1,335-win mark in 2,398 games. Popovich has so far coached 2,028 games.

