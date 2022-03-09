Man accused of dragging BCSO deputy with vehicle after rodeo parking dispute

SAN ANTONIO – A man has been charged with felony assault of a peace officer after Bexar County Sheriff’s investigators said he dragged a deputy with his pickup following a dispute over a rodeo parking detail.

Travis Herod faces charges of assault of a peace officer causing bodily injury and unlawful carry of a handgun for the Feb. 15 incident, Bexar County court records show.

BCSO officials this week also confirmed investigators are looking into why the deputy injured in the incident did not record body camera footage of the encounter.

Herod is accused of attempting to enter a parking lot at the AT&T Center with a parking decal that was inactive until Feb. 19.

After being told he would need to pay to park, Herod began screaming and shouting and tossed his debit card toward a female parking attendant, a BCSO incident report shows.

After the deputy, identified in the report as J. Ramos, attempted to confiscate the parking decal, Herod grabbed his arm, put his truck in drive and moved forward approximately 30 feet, the report states.

Ad

Deputy Ramos struck the man in the face multiple times, before Herod put the truck in reverse and moved it backwards another 30 feet, according to the report.

Ramos was able to jump away from the truck and pull out his service weapon and point it at Herod. Herod then began to comply and was taken into custody, the report states.

Ramos, who wrote that he was working an approved off-duty assignment, suffered an injury to his right knee and complained of tenderness where Herod had grabbed him on his arm. Ramos was treated at the scene by medical staff, according to the report.

While Ramos noted in his report that he had submitted a use of force report about the incident, he also wrote that BWC (body-worn camera) footage was not applicable.

Officials have not said if Ramos forgot to turn on the camera or was not wearing it.

BCSO’s body camera policy requires that deputies working off duty must use their body cameras in accordance with the policy.

Ad

Herod, who is free on bond, is scheduled to be arraigned on the weapon charge on March 18.

He is scheduled to make a court appearance in the assault case on April 6, court records show.

Read more: