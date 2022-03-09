Positive Parenting Program works to stop cycle of domestic violence in the community

San Antonio – There’s no handbook on raising children, but Metro Health is trying to help families navigate struggles with the Positive Parenting Program, or Triple P.

Brea Moore with Metro Health’s Violence Prevention helps run the program.

It started in February 2020 as a way to fight family violence with an evidence-based curriculum. The program is already being used in other Texas cities.

“Triple P is available to any parent, whether they’re just looking for a little bit of support or parents who really feel overwhelmed and they need support not only in terms of positive parenting strategies, but they also need support, maybe in terms of needing to learn how to emotionally regulate,” she explained.

The program reached about 2,000 parents in 2021. It’s also free for any interested family in Bexar County. They offer different levels of support based on the different areas families need help in, including a new curriculum for co-parenting.

Every child is different so the strategies can be tailored by parents to fit their needs, Moore explained.

“We get a lot of questions about communication, and we get a lot of questions about, you know, just creating structure,” Moore said.

The programs are offered in a class and as an at-pace online course. Triple P is specifically for those with children under 12-years-old, but they can help connect those with teenagers to other available programs.

To find out more, call 210-207-4599 or visit their website.