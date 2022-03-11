Overnight four-vehicle, chain-reaction crash sends 1 person to hospital, police say

A four-vehicle chain reaction crash on the city’s Northwest Side early Friday morning has sent one person to the hospital, San Antonio police said.

SAN ANTONIO – A four-vehicle chain reaction crash on the city’s Northwest Side early Friday morning has sent one person to the hospital, San Antonio police said.

The crash occurred around 2:30 a.m. near Interstate 10 and the Loop 410 interchange.

According to police, a male driver for an unknown reason crashed with another vehicle. That’s when, police say, after the initial crash, another car drove into the back of the original wreck.

Police said a fourth vehicle then crashed, while police were trying to shut down the highway.

The male driver was taken to University Hospital with broken bones, where he is expected to recover. There is no word on any of the other drivers’ conditions.

SAPD closed down the highway as a result of the crash. It has since reopened.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all answered the call.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing, police said.

