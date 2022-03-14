KSAT gets rare look inside H-E-B’s refrigerated warehouse as company looks to hire hundreds

SAN ANTONIO – H-E-B is providing an economic boost with the expansion of its support center on the Northeast Side, and now the San Antonio-based grocery company is looking to fill hundreds of jobs.

On Monday, KSAT received a rare look inside the new facility off Interstate 410 that recently tripled in size from 180,000 to 540,000 square feet.

“This used to be our old grocery warehouse. We have since rebuilt this new facility to expand and support our growing perishables business,” said Carson Landsgard, H-E-B executive VP of manufacturing, supply chain, logistics.

(HEB Refrigerated Warehouse in Northeast San Antonio.)

The refrigerated warehouse operates 24 hours, seven days a week, for 362 days a year. It’s also the largest refrigerated facility in the H-E-B network and operates daily at 34 degrees.

The warehouse features 60-foot ceilings, dozens of aisles, and 6,000 different items on shelves ready to be moved out.

Those items include deli products, meats, candy, bakery items, milk and eggs.

“It houses product that is made here, as well as produce from our suppliers,” said Landsgard. “We distribute products across the entire state of Texas from this facility.”

There are 500 people who currently work at the warehouse, but with its recent growth comes more job opportunities.

“We’re in the process right now, starting this facility up and adding volume to it. We’ll be hiring over 200 employees or partners over the next three to four months,” said Landsgard.

The company is also looking to add another 100 people to its manufacturing business to support the warehouse and the San Antonio campus.

“We’ve doubled just our supply chain in the last seven years, and this is an exciting time to join our supply chain team. We are growing. We have these great opportunities,” said Landsgard.

H-E-B’s pay starts at $16 an hour and above, depending on the role. Warehouse employees start at $18 and above, Landsgard said.

“That comes with all of our other benefits -- from our 401K, our employee discount and our stock ownership plan,” said Landsgard. “We have a very comprehensive pay and benefits package that starts here.”

And even though these employees are working behind the scenes, they are vital to H-E-B’s operation and future.

“We have an amazing team, and our partners are there every day making sure we work hard to serve Texans and get groceries to our customers,” said Landsgard.

For more information on available jobs at H-E-B, click here.