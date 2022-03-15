Deadline for Texas service industry workers to apply for free childcare this week

SAN ANTONIO – The Texas Workforce Commission is funding a free, one-year child care program for those in the service industry. The program started in August 2021, and the deadline to apply is March 16.

Adrian Lopez with Workforce Solutions Alamo said they are working with the state of Texas to extend the program but it has not yet been approved.

He said more than 1,200 families have applied, using up 2,000 out of the 4,500 slots available for children in the program.

He says most of the people who signed up have stayed on the program. There were challenges in the winter when COVID-19 cases spiked again as many people did not want to return to the service industry during that time, Lopez said.

The one-year free child care program is available for those who work in the arts and entertainment, recreational, food and accommodation services, and the retail trade.

Lopez says it’s important that those in those industries who want to help potential hires reach out to WSA as well. “We’re encouraging employers if they have people in their particular service areas for them to call us so we can do those reverse referrals,” he explained.

For more information on how to apply, click here or call, (210) 230-6300.