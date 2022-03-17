San Antonio artist spreads positivity by filling up gas tanks

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio artist King Kyle Lee is giving back to the community by paying for gas for those who could use a helping hand.

With gas around $4 a gallon, the rapper is trying to ease the pain at the pump. He said he wanted to find ways to give back, and when gas prices started skyrocketing, he knew what to do next.

Lee started with surprises of kindness and then moved on to find people who needed help through social media.

His social media search led him to Priscilla Maldonado, a mother of three. She was laid off from a factory job and found new work, but it pays $4 less than what she made before, and she is now commuting further away than her last job.

“It sucks. I just try and go home, back to work, home, back to work. The kids want to go somewhere. It’s spring break. We can’t go nowhere anymore, even if it’s out of town just a little bit. It’s just too costly,” Maldonado said,

Lee helped Maldonado with a full tank of gas. He said that although business is good for him now, it wasn’t always that way.

“In order to live here and be an artist, I had to sleep in my car. I was homeless,” Lee said. “There was people that helped me. There was people who opened up their home for me. There was some people who gave me some money.”

Lee has done projects with some of the rap game’s biggest names, including Lil’ Wayne, Paul Wall, Slim Thug, and Kevin Gates, just to name a few. One of his most popular songs is “Smokers Anthem”. Another favorite is “San Antone On the Map.”

The San Antonio artist hopes this will spread positivity through the city and inspire others to help those in need.

If you’re interested in helping Lee in his effort or want to nominate someone in need, you can reach out to him on social media via Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. The accounts can all be found under “King Kyle Lee” or email contactkylelee@gmail.com.