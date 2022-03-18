Alamodome mass COVID-19 vaccination site to close March 25

SAN ANTONIO – After administering more than 226,700 COVID-19 vaccine doses, the Alamodome mass vaccination site will close after Friday, March 25.

City officials decided to close the site, which has been in operation since January 2021, because of a decrease in people seeking to get vaccinated, a news release said.

“Organizing and operating the Alamodome vaccination site – one of the largest continually functioning vaccination sites in the state – has been a huge logistical undertaking,” Mayor Ron Nirenberg said. “And I am grateful for all those who rose to the occasion each day to meet the challenges of running this drive-thru clinic from the day we opened. The effective operation at the Alamodome is proof that we will be able to respond to future surges or similar situations if necessary.”

Metro Health will continue to offer COVID-19 vaccine pop-up clinics each week in neighborhoods throughout the city to ensure residents continue to have access to COVID-19 vaccines.

“We would like to thank everyone who visited the Alamodome drive-thru clinic to get vaccinated in order to protect themselves and our community from this virus,” Metro Health Director Claude A. Jacob said. “I would also like to thank our fantastic staff and, in particular, Dr. Anita Kurian and her team for their tireless contributions in reaching this milestone. Metro Health wants to remind the community that we must continue to remain vigilant and encourage those who have yet to get vaccinated or boosted to please do so at any of our weekly vaccine pop-up clinics.”

Jacob said that through the combined vaccination efforts of community partners and Metro Health clinics, including the Alamodome mass vaccination site, 76.4% of residents ages 5 and older, are now fully vaccinated.

For a list of vaccine pop-up clinics and testing locations, visit covid19.sanantonio.gov or call 311 and select option 8.

