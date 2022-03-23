San Antonio wine festival hosted by Tower of the Americas in June

SAN ANTONIO – The Tower of the Americas is hosting its fourth annual Wine Fest on April 23.
Wine enthusiasts in San Antonio will have a chance to sample wines from 24 wineries from Sonoma County in California.
The festival will take place from 2-5 p.m. with chef-inspired appetizers and live entertainment.
Presale tickets are available for $45 and day-of tickets will be $50. Members of Landry’s Select club can purchase tickets for $40. VIP tickets, which include one-hour early entry, will be $65. There will be a discount for military members who show valid ID.
Featured wineries at this year’s festival are:
- Alexander Valley Vineyards
- Arrowood
- Buena Vista Winery
- Chalk Hill
- Cline Cellars
- Davis Bynum
- Dry Creek Vineyards
- Dutton-Goldfield Winery
- Ferrari-Carano Winery
- Gundlach Bundschu
- Hanna Winery
- Kenwood Vineyards
- La Crema
- Louis M. Martini Winery
- MacRostie Winery & Vineyards
- Matanzas Creek
- Meiomi Wines
- Murphy Goode
- Pedroncelli
- Rodney Strong Wine Estates
- Rombauer Vineyards
- Seghesio Family Vineyards
- Sonoma-Cutrer
- St. Francis Winery & Vineyards
Winery owners and winemakers from California will be on hand to discuss their grapes with guests.
Festival attendees must be at least 21 years old and show valid ID.
The Tower of the Americas is located at 739 East Cesar E. Chavez Boulevard.