San Antonio wine festival hosted by Tower of the Americas in June

Tower of the Americas in downtown San Antonio.

SAN ANTONIO – The Tower of the Americas is hosting its fourth annual Wine Fest on April 23.

Wine enthusiasts in San Antonio will have a chance to sample wines from 24 wineries from Sonoma County in California.

The festival will take place from 2-5 p.m. with chef-inspired appetizers and live entertainment.

Presale tickets are available for $45 and day-of tickets will be $50. Members of Landry’s Select club can purchase tickets for $40. VIP tickets, which include one-hour early entry, will be $65. There will be a discount for military members who show valid ID.

Featured wineries at this year’s festival are:

Alexander Valley Vineyards

Arrowood

Buena Vista Winery

Chalk Hill

Cline Cellars

Davis Bynum

Dry Creek Vineyards

Dutton-Goldfield Winery

Ferrari-Carano Winery

Gundlach Bundschu

Hanna Winery

Kenwood Vineyards

La Crema

Louis M. Martini Winery

MacRostie Winery & Vineyards

Matanzas Creek

Meiomi Wines

Murphy Goode

Pedroncelli

Rodney Strong Wine Estates

Rombauer Vineyards

Seghesio Family Vineyards

Sonoma-Cutrer

St. Francis Winery & Vineyards

Winery owners and winemakers from California will be on hand to discuss their grapes with guests.

Festival attendees must be at least 21 years old and show valid ID.

The Tower of the Americas is located at 739 East Cesar E. Chavez Boulevard.

