Police: Schertz officer fires at car that hit him during burglary attempt; 1 in custody, 1 on the run

Incident occurred around 2 a.m. in 3100 block of Muntjac

Ben Spicer, Digital Journalist

Katrina Webber, Crime Fighters Reporter

Image of shooting involving an officer in Schertz. (KSAT)

SCHERTZ, Texas – Police in Schertz say an officer had no choice but to fire his weapon while responding to a burglary call early Friday morning.

The incident occurred around 2 a.m. in a neighborhood in the 3100 block of Muntjac, not far from Lower Seguin Road and FM 1518.

According to police, the officer arrived to find two burglary suspects inside a car and they began driving towards him. That’s when, police say, the vehicle hit the officer, and he pulled out his weapon.

The officer then fired once, but it doesn’t appear anyone was hit, police said.

Authorities later arrested a man who was inside the vehicle. The details of the arrest are not currently known. A second person from the vehicle also fled, police said.

Schertz police with the help of the San Antonio Police Department tried to search the area for the second suspect, but ultimately did not find him.

The officer was not seriously hurt in the incident, police said.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSAT12 both online and on-air for more information.

