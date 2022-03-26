Fire crews battling wildfire near Comfort, Center Point

Fire crews are battling a wildfire east of Kerrville and north of SH 27 between Comfort and Center Point Saturday afternoon.

According to the City of Kerrville Police Department, the fire is in the area of Sakewitz Road and Wilson Creek Road.

Officials said the fire is affecting about 40 acres at this time. Cattle in the area are being moved to safety on SH 27.

Kerrville Fire Department, Center Point Volunteer Fire Department, and Comfort Volunteer Fire Department are currently battling this fire. The Boerne Fire Department along with the New Braunfels Fire Department are assisting in fire response efforts as well.

People are urged to avoid the area as traffic is making it harder for crews to work.

