BCSO: 4 people hospitalized following vehicle chase, head-on crash on West Side

SAN ANTONIO – Four people were hospitalized following a vehicle chase and crash on the city’s West Side early Friday morning.

The incident occurred around 2:20 a.m. near Culebra Road and 22nd Street, not far from Woodlawn Lake.

According to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy spotted a stolen vehicle and attempted to pull the driver over. That’s when, deputies say, the driver instead sped off, leading the deputy on a chase through a West Side neighborhood.

The driver eventually ended up on Culebra Road, but went the wrong way, deputies said. The vehicle then crashed into another head-on.

There were two people inside each of the vehicles and all four people were taken to the hospital with various injuries.

At this time, it is unclear exactly what charges could be pending.