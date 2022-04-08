2-story office building on NW Side destroyed following massive early-morning fire

The roof of a two-story office building in the Medical Center area has collapsed due to a fire early Friday morning.

SAN ANTONIO – A two-story office building in the Medical Center area was destroyed due to a fire early Friday morning.

The fire was reported by a passerby around 3:40 a.m. in the 4100 block of Medical Drive, not far from Datapoint Drive and Interstate 10.

A San Antonio police officer said the building was not open at the time of the fire. The flames were so intense the sight of smoke could be seen as far away as Interstate 10.

Parts of the building began to collapse shortly after fire crews arrived. They had to fight it strictly from the outside. Firefighters are not sure what or who had been occupying the building. It took more than three hours to put out the fire.

Firefighters say the building will now have to be torn down. No injuries were reported.

According to the San Antonio Fire Department website, as many as 29 units answered the call.

KSAT12 has a crew at the scene.

Several of the roads around the area have been blocked off near Fredericksburg Road and Medical Drive. Officials say to avoid the area if possible.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSAT12 both online and on-air for more information.