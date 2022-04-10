San Antonio puppy looking for forever home after receiving life-saving surgery

Miley, a five-month-old puppy at the San Antonio Humane Society, is getting a fresh start after having life-saving heart surgery.

According to SAHS, Miley came to the shelter after she was rescued in South Padre Island in January.

But veterinarians quickly realized Miley had a severe heart murmur. A scan showed Miley had a heart condition called “patent ductus arteriosus.” The condition causes an opening between two major blood vessels outside of the heart that does not close properly after birth, SAHS officials said.

If the condition is left untreated, officials said it could lead to congestive heart failure.

Despite Miley’s unlucky diagnosis, Dr. Kelly Might, a surgeon from Austin, agreed to do complex heart surgery, SAHS officials said.

On March 24, Miley had heart surgery at the Firehouse Health Center in Kyle. Now, SAHS officials are happy to give Miley a second chance at life and get her into a loving home.

“It took so many different people and moving parts to be successful,” SAHS Associate Veterinarian Dr. Leslie Hopes said. “Trying to schedule a surgeon and to have our puppy from San Antonio transported all on the same day was quite a feat, but everyone came together to help her. She also spent a lot of time in the wonderful care of her foster mom, who stepped up to help while she awaited surgery and post-operatively.”

Miley is ready for adoption at SAHS and is looking for her forever family. Officials want to remind potential adopters that Miley will need regular veterinary care, including cardiology exams.

“In her new home, she should be able to live the life of a normal puppy and we are so looking forward to seeing her do that because she has had to be exercise restricted for most of her young life,” Dr. Hopes said.