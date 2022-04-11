🕹️Kids wanna know: How do you create video games? Are virtual reality games coming?

SAN ANTONIO – Editor’s note: This story was published through a partnership between KSAT and noun, an educational platform designed to provide engaging content online for students and teachers.

Hey Kids! Have you picked up a controller or had fun playing a video game on your phone recently? Well, someone out there had to make that game work and put a lot of time and energy into creating it.

In this week’s KSAT Kids edition of “Kids Wanna Know,” elementary students interviewed Jenny Martin, a senior producer with Electronic Arts (EA), a video game company in California that has created many games that you’ve likely played or at least heard about.

In the interview, Jenny said she works with a wide range of talented people to help bring the games to life. She says creating the games are fun and that she works with producers, programmers, engineers, as well as marketing and packaging people to develop the games. She goes on to explain how she got started and why girls can be successful working in the industry, whether as a coder, designer or sound designer.

Fast Facts

EA is the abbreviation for Electronic Arts, which is based in Redwood City, California

EA develops games for many Internet-connected consoles, mobile devices and personal computers

EA has more than 450 million registered players around the world and some games include Battlefield, Need for Speed, The Sims, Medal of Honor, Command & Conquer, Dead Space, Mass Effect, Dragon Age, Army of Two, Titanfall, and Star Wars, as well as the EA Sports titles FIFA, Madden NFL, NBA Live, NHL, and EA Sports UFC.

During the interview, the interested students asked a lot of questions. You can watch the extended interview shorts for even more from the interview below:

Fun trivia questions for students

