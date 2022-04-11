Pitbull, Sean Paul coming to San Antonio for ‘Can’t Stop Us Now’ tour

SAN ANTONIO – Pitbull is bringing a party to San Antonio this September.

Mr. Worldwide has announced his “Can’t Stop Us Now” tour featuring Sean Paul, and that includes a stop at the AT&T Center on Sept. 9.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, April 15 at AT&TCenter.com and Ticketmaster.com. Fans can get access to the presale from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Thursday, April 14 with the code “FIREBALL”.

Pitbull and Sean Paul will head to Laredo and Houston after their San Antonio show. They’ll return to Texas in early October to play in El Paso and Fort Worth.

Excited to announce the #CantStopUsNowTour with @IGGYAZALEA, @duttypaul, and the @SiriusXM Globalization DJs! Artist presale begins April 13th @ 10 AM local time - Sign up for access at https://t.co/vNELRgV17J. pic.twitter.com/bnlNqACO8L — Pitbull (@pitbull) April 11, 2022

According to a news release from the AT&T Center, the tour spans more than 50 cities and it will be produced by Live Nation.

It kicks off in Raleigh, North Carolina on July 28 and ends in Hollywood, Florida on Oct. 19. Australian rapper Iggy Azalea joins him for the first half of the tour.

To see the full list of stops, click here.

