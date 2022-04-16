Bexar County Jail has zero cases of COVID-19 among inmates, officials say

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – It’s a new milestone for the Bexar County Jail. As of Saturday, there are no COVID-19 cases among inmates in the jail, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

The first case of COVID-19 in the jail was reported April 10th, 2020.

“The BCSO will remain with zero positive inmates, while we wait for testing results from inmates who are brought into our facility and are tested today,” officials said in a release.

Since the start of the pandemic, 36,000 inmates have been tested and of those inmates, 2,880 inmates have tested positive and 33,802 tested negative, the sheriff’s office said.

The jail currently has 631 inmates in its custody who have tested positive and recovered from the virus.

Officials said they will continue to test all inmates who enter the jail and the inmates will remain in an isolation unit for 10 days to ensure no symptoms develop, pending results.

Ad

Inmates are still required to wear masks and COVID-19 vaccines are available for any inmate who wants one, officials said.

More on KSAT: