Man significantly burned after catching fire on West Side, SAFD says

SAN ANTONIO – A man is hospitalized with significant burns after catching on fire at his home on the city’s West Side, San Antonio Fire Department officials said.

Firefighters were called to the 1600 block of Pasadena around 5:24 p.m. Monday. When they arrived, they found the man with significant burns in front of the home.

SAFD Chief Charles Hood said the man was working on a motorcycle, and something caused the man to catch on fire. His wife heard the man yell while she was inside the home. The woman came out and saw her husband was on fire.

The chief said the fire spread to the home, causing significant damage. He said the man was rushed to Brooke Army Medical Center’s burn unit with burns to his arms and legs. The man was alert and able to speak with first responders, according to Hood.

Despite the 20 mph winds and a containment risk, firefighters extinguished it quickly, Hood said. There were no injuries to firefighters.

This is a developing story. KSAT will update you with new information as it becomes available.

