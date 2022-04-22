Spare Parts San Antonio transforms one person’s trash into creative treasures

The concept by Spare Parts San Antonio has helped divert thousands of pounds of trash from local landfills.

SAN ANTONIO – With a mix of color, crafts and creativity, a North Side store is giving new life to some unwanted items and materials.

“People are usually surprised to learn that you could make awesome, amazing things with second-hand materials. We call them pre-loved,” said Maggi Peachey of Spare Parts San Antonio, a nonprofit organization that started in 2018 and opened its Center for Creative Reuse in December 2020.

The nonprofit’s goal is not only give people ways to be creative, but also to help the environment by promoting sustainability through the arts.

“We are helping prevent these items from ending up in the landfill and by giving them getting them back out into the community,” Peachey said.

In 2021, the center diverted more than 21,000 pounds from landfills, served nearly 1,000 customers and now has an outreach program.

“We have educators that go out to events and they set up tables and we do little crafts with kids,” Peachey said. “We give educators information on how they can bring in reuse materials into the classroom.”

Ad

Peachey said there’s more than one way to be eco-friendly with Spare Parts. You can buy and donate reusable items or also volunteer with the nonprofit organization.

“Usually shoppers come in and it’s very inspiring. You can come in and get ideas even if you’re not very crafty. You can get ideas on how to use repurposed items,” Peachey said. “We have people that tell us they use the ties that we have and they make bags and they give them to women shelters. People will get stuff for for wreath making and home decor.”

Peachey said it’s a team effort to help the environment and the nonprofit just wants to do its part.

“Think of being eco-friendly, eco-conscious, you recycle your aluminum glass, things like that. But you can also do that by coming here,” Peachey said. “Sometimes it’s little changes. You don’t have to do a lot.”

More Earth Day Coverage on KSAT.com: