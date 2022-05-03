Former BCSO detention officer indicted after altering government document to cover up inmate attack, DA’s office says

SAN ANTONIO – A former Bexar County detention deputy has been indicted, according to the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office. He’s accused of altering a government document to cover up an attack on an inmate.

Victor Collins was arrested last year and charged with assault-bodily injury. Investigators said he assaulted an inmate in February 2021 and tried to hide it in the paperwork. But that inmate told other officials that Collins had assaulted him.

At the time, Sheriff Javier Salazar said that the inmate’s facial injuries were “pretty substantial.”

Collins changed the paperwork, according to an investigator, falsely claiming, “No force was utilized.”

A probationary deputy admitted to seeing the alleged assault, Salazar said. Collins could be sentenced to up to 10 years in prison if convicted.