Nestle Toll House Cafe closing after pandemic financial blows

SAN ANTONIO – The effects of the COVID-19 pandemic are still being felt, especially for small and locally owned businesses.

One, in particular, the Nestle Toll House Cafe off Loop 1604, now has a handwritten closed sign.

“It’s just, we’re just not able to keep up with all the bills and make ends meet,” said Sherry Ramirez, owner of the cookie shop.

In November 2020, the community showed up for Ramirez.

The support allowed her to get through 2021, but Monday marks the end of her dream.

“I really started this cafe to be a light to this community and help people out,” Ramirez said.

The rising cost of supplies, labor, and delays in the supply chain is forcing her hand.

“It just at a point right now that I just don’t see us recovering from all that COVID has brought to us,” Ramirez said.

The cookie shop isn’t alone. Kelsey Erickson Streufert, chief public affairs officer of the Texas Restaurant Association, said the association estimated 9,000 to 10,000 restaurants closed in Texas during the pandemic.

“Now, we’re worried, frankly, that we’re going to see another wave of closures that is directly tied to those cost increases,” Erickson Streufert said.

TRA is helping. It’s starting a grant program that is expected to open in early summer.

“Specifically for hospitality and tourism businesses that have been impacted by the pandemic,” Erickson Streufert said.

However, that assistance is just not soon enough for Ramirez.

“It hurts really bad. This is my baby. And I invested my whole life savings in this place,” Ramirez said.

The Small Business Administration no longer offers new pandemic assistance, but their original resources and assistance are available.

Locally owned businesses needing help close to home can click here for more information on the SBA’s assistance.