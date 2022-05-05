Council approves $450,000 settlement in wrongful death lawsuit of man killed by SAPD officer

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio City Council on Thursday unanimously voted to approve a $450,000 settlement in the wrongful death lawsuit of Antronie Scott, who was killed by an SAPD officer in 2016.

The vote was quickly approved by the council without any additional discussion from the city’s elected representatives.

The wrongful death lawsuit was set to go on trial in April before Scott’s family agreed to the settlement, according to federal court records.

The settlement was split three ways, giving Antronie Scott Jr., Diane Peppar and Elena Scott $150,000 each.

Scott, 36, was unarmed when he was fatally shot by Officer John Lee on Feb. 4, 2016, at the Wood Hollow Apartments on Isom Road on the city’s North Side.

Lee was called to assist officers in arresting Scott on outstanding drug warrants. The officer said he thought Scott was holding a gun when he opened fire on him, but it turned out to be a cell phone.

Police Chief William McManus initially moved to suspend Lee indefinitely, but later reversed course and only ordered that Lee undergo additional training.

Lee, who was never criminally charged in connection with Scott’s death, left the department in February 2020 and was found dead in his home later that year. His death was ruled an accident due to a toxic combination of prescription drugs along with a heart condition, according to the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Despite Scott’s family’s wishes, Bexar County District Attorney Joe Gonzales refused to reopen the case into his death in 2020.

