Northside Independent School District aims to relieve teacher shortage with hiring incentives

SAN ANTONIO – The Northside Independent School District is hoping some of its new hiring incentives will entice more teachers to apply for open positions.

The district is offering a $1,500 sign-on bonus and bilingual teachers could be eligible for a $2,500 stipend.

“We had to split classes up. And so, our teachers who were there also struggled because not only were they responsible for teaching their kids, but now we’re asking them to teach other kids because there was a shortage in subs as well,” said Yvonne Correa, principal at Pat M Neff Middle School.

The extra money has led some prospective hires to Saturday’s fair.

“It’s really helpful and it’s a great motivation to come because I know for me that I am starting to... I’m going to start a family. I kind of want that extra help. So it is something like an incentive motivation to continue,” said Analy Jaime, a teacher.

Others in attendance looking to land a job said the bonus isn’t the money but the impact they have as teachers.

“It’s a great incentive. But I also feel that if you have a passion for the children, that’s why you become an educator. That’s why you stay in education if you have the passion to be with the children,” said Erika Anzelone, a teacher.

Some said despite the challenges throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, they never took a break from teaching.

“I had a couple of coworkers went into the real estate business from one at the school and Matt and one from a previous school. And I haven’t talked to them since and I’m sure they enjoy what they’re doing. But I’m wondering, I don’t think I could make that, that transition. I just like coming back to the kids,” said teacher Jeffrey Rocksvold.