NASA researchers want to send nude human images into space to start a conversation with aliens

Researchers from the NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory and 11 scholars from an array of other institutions want to start a conversation with extraterrestrial life.

The group of researchers crafted a scientific proposal, “A Beacon in the Galaxy,” to communicate with aliens through radio-transmitted messages that include scientific notions that introduce characteristics of humanity to outer space.

Researchers have proposed a plan to send encrypted messages into space toward what scientists believe to be “the most likely area in the Milky Way containing intelligent life,” according to the proposal.

The binary-coded message includes a timestamp, location print, a map of the Earth, an illustration of our solar system, demonstrated mathematical operations, a visual representation of the DNA multiple helix structure, a hydrogen atom and digitalized images of two nude human bodies, one male and one female.

Pictural representation of humans and double helix in the Message (NASA)

“The idea of communication with (extra-terrestrials) is an incredibly intriguing development in the scientific exploration of the cosmos and has only become technically possible in just the last several decades,” the researchers wrote.

The report proposes using the FAST Observable Field, the largest radio telescope used globally, located in Pingtang Guizhou, China, to foster the new-age communication process.

The “Beacon in the Galaxy” plans to leave out human language and customs for the first round of attempted communication practices and focus on mathematics and physics topics, subject matters that researchers believe are comprehensible to extraterrestrial species.

But the plan is to expand – and propel us into more in-depth future discussions with alien species that include topics of culture and the arts.

The goal of the procedure is to establish a universal means of communication with extraterrestrial species that can one day lead galaxy communication practices to new levels.

According to a CNN report, the “project was created with support from the Jet Propulsion Laboratory at the California Institute of Technology, under contract with NASA, and the NASA ROSES Exoplanet Research Program.”

