CASA volunteers needed; no previous experience required

SAN ANTONIO – Fear, loneliness, and anxiety are only a few of the emotions encountered by children who, by no fault of their own, are removed from their homes and placed into foster care.

For more than 35 years, Child Advocates San Antonio has set out to shape the lives of foster children of Bexar County through recruiting, training, and educating volunteers, helping them to become Court Appointed Special Advocates.

It is because of the dedication and selflessness of CASA volunteers that children in foster care are given an opportunity to experience the support and stability they can sometimes miss out on.

CASA Advocates need no previous experience or education. They guarantee to speak and serve in the best interest of the child. As a CASA advocate you can expect support, training, and leadership as you work to help the young lives placed in your care.

If you are at least 21 years old and are interested in becoming a volunteer, you can learn more by visiting CASA’s volunteer page.

Child Advocates San Antonio understands that not everyone is able to become a volunteer but some still desire to help.

Donor opportunities include:

Bottom-line, the dependability CASA volunteers provide to foster children in Bexar County are crucial to preserving the Stories of Hope they deserve.

May is Foster Care Awareness Month. Consider joining a community of advocates whose gift of support encourages others facing the challenges of abuse and neglect.

